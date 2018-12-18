Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses to Boston
Price yielded four goals on 35 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.
Price was the only reason the Habs stayed in the game as long as they did, but he eventually succumbed to the Bruins fiery offense and allowed three goals in the final 20:14 of regulation. It's the third straight game Price has recorded below a .890 save percentage, and he'll look to get back on track in a road game Wednesday versus the Avalanche.
