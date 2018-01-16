Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 19 saves in 5-4 loss
Price allowed five goals on just 24 shots during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
This was a tough pill to shallow for the Habs and fantasy owners. Montreal registered 32 more shots on net than the Islanders and still lost. Price's 13-14-4 record, .908 save percentage and 2.95 GAA land him among the biggest busts to this point of the season, and with little reason to project a significant change in fortunes for the Canadiens, owners could continue to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. Considering Price's track record, this would typically qualify as a buy-low situation. However, he currently warrants a buyer-beware tag.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In net Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up victory Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Absent from morning skate due to illness•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stands on head in 2-1 win over Bolts•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...