Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 19 saves in 5-4 loss

Price allowed five goals on just 24 shots during Monday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

This was a tough pill to shallow for the Habs and fantasy owners. Montreal registered 32 more shots on net than the Islanders and still lost. Price's 13-14-4 record, .908 save percentage and 2.95 GAA land him among the biggest busts to this point of the season, and with little reason to project a significant change in fortunes for the Canadiens, owners could continue to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. Considering Price's track record, this would typically qualify as a buy-low situation. However, he currently warrants a buyer-beware tag.