Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 20 saves for win No. 315

Price made 20 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Detroit.

Price picks up career win number 315, breaking Jacques Plante's long-standing franchise record in the process. The win, in addition to being a monumental one for Price, also helps Montreal's playoff hopes, as the Canadiens continue chasing a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. With the win, Price now owns a 29-20-5 record, to go along with a 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage in 2018-19.