Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 20 saves for win No. 315
Price made 20 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Detroit.
Price picks up career win number 315, breaking Jacques Plante's long-standing franchise record in the process. The win, in addition to being a monumental one for Price, also helps Montreal's playoff hopes, as the Canadiens continue chasing a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. With the win, Price now owns a 29-20-5 record, to go along with a 2.59 GAA and .914 save percentage in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...