Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 20 saves in preseason action

Price stopped 20 of 22 shots while playing roughly half the game in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason loss to the Panthers.

The veteran netminder checked out after playing just shy of 32 minutes, with the Habs trailing 2-1. Price is coming off his worst NHL campaign, and he's played more than 60 games only once in the last three seasons due to injuries, but the 31-year-old posted a sub-2.00 GAA as recently as 2014-15. If he can stay on the ice -- something the retention of Antti Niemi as a backup who can handle a larger-than-usual workload could help facilitate -- Price might still be able to regain his old form.