Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 23 saves in OT loss
Price stopped 23 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
While the veteran netminder did get the Habs a point on opening night, Price had little chance on the game-winner as Auston Matthews shoveled a backhander past him from right on his doorstep. Injuries have prevented Price from playing at least 50 games in two of the last three seasons, but if he can stay healthy he's still capable of posting strong numbers, as he did in 2016-17.
