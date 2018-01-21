Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 27 saves in Saturday's loss

Price stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

Montreal has lost three times in eight days to Boston, with Price dropping the decision each time. He's now won just twice in his last 10 starts, and while his 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch aren't terrible, Price's fantasy value will remain rocky as long as the team in front of him is struggling.