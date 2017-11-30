Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 27 stops in win

Price saved 27 of 28 shots, earning a 2-1 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday.

Other than a shorthanded marker to Mark Stone, Price was brilliant once again. He's allowed just one five-on-five goal since coming back from injury on Nov. 25, showing no rust whatsoever. His early struggles are now a mere memory, as he looks like the goalie Montreal fans and fantasy owner have become accustomed to seeing.