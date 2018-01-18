Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 28 saves in Wednesday's loss
Price turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.
The Habs staked him to a 1-0 lead inside the first minute of the game, but it was all Boston after that, and there wasn't much Price could do to stem the tide. It was the third straight game in which the 30-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or more, and Price -- who has been streaky all season -- seems to be slipping into another rut.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...