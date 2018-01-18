Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 28 saves in Wednesday's loss

Price turned aside 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The Habs staked him to a 1-0 lead inside the first minute of the game, but it was all Boston after that, and there wasn't much Price could do to stem the tide. It was the third straight game in which the 30-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or more, and Price -- who has been streaky all season -- seems to be slipping into another rut.