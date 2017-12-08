Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 34 saves in losing effort

Price turned away 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Flames.

Price suffered his first loss since returning from injury Tuesday against the Blues, but he got back on track with a strong showing against the Flames. While he didn't earn the victory, he made several key saves that helped the Habs walk away with a point. Price's early-season struggles are long behind him and he's back to being a must-start fantasy netminder. His save percentage (.904) continues to improve and he's suffered just one regulation loss in his last seven starts. You know what to do.