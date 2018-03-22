Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 34 saves in Wednesday's return
Price stopped 34 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
Seeing his first action in a little over a month, Price showed a bit of rust early but he gave the Habs a chance to rally and take a 3-2 lead midway through the second period before Sidney Crosby and the Pens put the game away. Montreal is playing only for pride and position in the draft lottery at this point, but the former will likely keep Price in the crease for most of the team's remaining games.
