Price allowed two goals on 37 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Penguins in Game 2.

Price was busy for most of the game as the Penguins carried over their high volume of shots from Game 1. Unfortunately for Price, he didn't get as much offensive support from his Montreal teammates. The 32-year-old netminder has given up four goals on 78 shots through two starts. It's not likely to get any easier for Price as the series goes on, but it's all but guaranteed he'll be in the crease when the puck drops for Game 3 on Wednesday.