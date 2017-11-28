Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 37 saves in win over Jackets

Price saved 37 of 38 shot during Monday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

After posting a 36-save shutout Saturday in his return from a 10-game injury absence, this was a dominant follow up from the franchise netminder. Additionally, with consecutive strong showings, Price appears set to return to being a high-end fantasy asset moving forward. He can be started confidently again in all matchups until proven otherwise.

