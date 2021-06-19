Price allowed two goals on 45 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

The Golden Knights had the better of play throughout much of regulation, but Price was able to limit the damage enough to keep things close. A pair of Josh Anderson goals, one late in the third period and the other in overtime, were enough to give the Canadiens a win. Price continues to put the Canadiens in a good position to win -- he's allowed three or more goals in just five of 14 playoff games. Look for the 33-year-old to start again in Sunday's Game 4.