Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes easy work of falling Leafs
Price made 29 saves in a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.
That was a nice rebound from Thursday's four-goal loss to Columbus. The Leafs came on strong in the second period, but Price wasn't really tested much beyond that, despite the strength of that offence. The talented twinetender is 5-3-1, but he needs more strong performances to get his GAA and save percentage in check. Heading into Saturday, he was sporting a 2.85 GAA and .903 save percentage. Price is better than that, but he needs to show it.
