Canadiens' Carey Price: Making fourth consecutive start Tuesday

Price will defend the goal for Tuesday night's home opener against the Blackhawks, the Montreal Gazette reports.

It's been a less than stellar start for Price, as he boasts just one victory thus far and made only 10 saves in a concerning loss to the Capitals on Saturday. The British Columbia native is almost certainly still the perennial superstar that we've come to expect him to be, but Tuesday's contest may prove to be a difficult time for him to turn it around, as Chicago has scored an astounding 18 goals through its first three games.