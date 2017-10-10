Canadiens' Carey Price: Making fourth consecutive start Tuesday
Price will defend the goal for Tuesday night's home opener against the Blackhawks, the Montreal Gazette reports.
It's been a less than stellar start for Price, as he boasts just one victory thus far and made only 10 saves in a concerning loss to the Capitals on Saturday. The British Columbia native is almost certainly still the perennial superstar that we've come to expect him to be, but Tuesday's contest may prove to be a difficult time for him to turn it around, as Chicago has scored an astounding 18 goals through its first three games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Outdueled in loss to Rangers•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Green light to start Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Says he's starting Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Yanked after letting in four in opening period•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday against Washington•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stops 43 in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...