Canadiens' Carey Price: Making fourth straight start Tuesday
Price will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Price has played pretty well recently, maintaining a .931 save percentage through his last three starts, but he's posted a highly disappointing 0-3-0 record over that span due to a severe lack of offensive support from his teammates. The 30-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this season, 23rd in the NHL.
