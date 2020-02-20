Canadiens' Carey Price: Making league-leading 52nd start

Price will patrol the crease during Thursday's road clash with the Capitals, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price has been awful recently, suffering five straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.42 GAA and .886 save percentage. The 32-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his lengthy losing streak in a road matchup with a Washington club that's averaging 3.41 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.