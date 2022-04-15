Price (knee) will be activated off long-term injured reserve and guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with the Islanders, Sportsnet reports.

It's been a long road to recovery for Price, who hasn't played since the 2020-21 Stanley Cup Final due to knee and hip issues. The 34-year-old's workload will almost certainly be managed down the stretch, but this is an extremely promising sign for his availability as a No. 1 netminder in 2022-23. Price will try to secure his first win in nine months in a home matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 2.65 goals per game on the road this year, 23rd in the NHL.