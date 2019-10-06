Canadiens' Carey Price: Manages win against mighty Leafs
Price made 32 saves in a 6-5 shootout win over Toronto on Saturday night.
Bottom line, the Leafs have a lot of firepower. Chalk Price's poor ratios Saturday to that and nothing more. Still, a win is a win.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting against Leafs•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Primed for another elite year•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease versus Carolina•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Plays full game•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Recovered from hand injury•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: No practice, no game Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.