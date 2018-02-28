Canadiens' Carey Price: May join team during road trip

Price (concussion) won't travel with the Canadiens for the start of their upcoming six-game road trip, but he may join the team at some point during that stretch, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

It's certainly encouraging to hear that Price may be healthy enough to travel with his teammates at some point over the next two weeks, but the Canadiens have already almost been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, so there's no reason for them to rush their star netminder back anytime soon. The 2015 Vezina Trophy winner should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to resume skating and start fielding shots.