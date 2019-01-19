Canadiens' Carey Price: May start Saturday

Price, fresh off a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Friday, could be in net Saturday at home against the Flyers.

The Canadiens typically split back-to-back games between Price and backup Antii Niemi, preferring not to ride Price too hard. However, Montreal doesn't play again until next Wednesday, and then will have nine days off. Given that upcoming schedule, rest should not be an issue.

