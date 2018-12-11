Canadiens' Carey Price: May take seat Tuesday
Coach Claude Julien is considering giving Price a break Tuesday against the Wild, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Julien is mulling over his options, but would like to prevent backup Antti Niemi from getting rusty. Price has started seven straight -- looking like vintage Price during that run -- and there isn't a back-to-back set on the schedule until Dec. 19 and 20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...