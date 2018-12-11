Canadiens' Carey Price: May take seat Tuesday

Coach Claude Julien is considering giving Price a break Tuesday against the Wild, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Julien is mulling over his options, but would like to prevent backup Antti Niemi from getting rusty. Price has started seven straight -- looking like vintage Price during that run -- and there isn't a back-to-back set on the schedule until Dec. 19 and 20.

