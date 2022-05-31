Price met with a specialist in Pittsburgh regarding his knee following the season, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
According to general manager Kent Hughes, how Price's knee responds to further treatment will be crucial in providing clarity as the Canadiens approach the draft and free agency this summer. If Price's knee doesn't improve, the 34-year-old netminder will likely be forced into an early retirement.
