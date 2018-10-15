Canadiens' Carey Price: Misses third day
Price (flu) hasn't skated in three days, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Price remains out with the flu, having missed Saturday's game against Pittsburgh and set to sit again Monday when the Canadiens take on Detroit. According to head coach Claude Julien, Price's crease co-pilot, Antti Niemi, was scheduled to face the Red Wings, regardless of how Price was feeling. The star netminder's next chance to start will be Wednesday, a home contest versus the Blues.
