Price is expected get more rest this season with the presence of Jake Allen as a backup, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens plan to have Allen make 30 starts if there's a regular 82-game schedule, roughly 37 percent of the games. A regular schedule appears to be unlikely, but the Habs plan to follow through on that 35-40 percent number of starts for Allen. Without a perceived adequate backup last season, the 33-year-old Price played a league-high 58 games before the season shut down in March. The Canadiens reaped the benefits of a well-rested Price in the postseason, so expect Allen to get a significant number of starts in whatever form the 2020-21 season takes.