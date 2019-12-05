Canadiens' Carey Price: Named Friday's starter

Price will be between the pipes Friday when the Canadiens face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price broke a streak of tough starts Tuesday versus the Islanders, picking up his 11th win of the campaign after six straight losses. He will take the night off for the front end of the Thursday and Friday back-to-back set but will return to the net Friday to face a New York squad that lit him up for six goals Nov. 23.