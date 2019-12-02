Canadiens' Carey Price: Nightmare stretch continues
Price turned away 31 of 34 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boston.
Montreal's netminder is winless in his last six starts, with Price's record moving to 10-9-3 following Sunday's loss. His last win came back on Nov. 15, so it may be time to bench Price in favor of another goalie who plays behind a more reliable team. While no official announcement has been made, expect Price to start Tuesday's home game versus the Islanders who will be playing their second game in as many nights. New York plays the Red Wings on Monday.
