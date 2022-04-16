Price allowed two goals on 19 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Price's last game was Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals in July. He got a good look at what it's been like for the Canadiens all year -- they posted 44 shots against Ilya Sorokin, who turned them all aside to spoil Price's return to action. The 34-year-old missed nine months as he recovered from knee and hip injuries. He'll likely start at least semi-regularly over the Canadiens' last seven games to close out 2021-22.