Price stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Wild.

Price wasn't bad but got no support from his teammates. He's 0-2-0 despite posting an excellent 2.02 GAA and .918 save percentage since making his season debut. Price could provide some late-season fantasy value, though doing so won't be easy considering he plays for a Montreal team that's bringing up the rear in the Eastern Conference standings.