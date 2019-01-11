Canadiens' Carey Price: No match for Blues

Price allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.

Since pitching a shutout in Vancouver back on Jan. 3, Price has lost three consecutive starts and allowed a total of eight goals in those three contests. Thursday's 4-1 defeat also marked the third straight time Montreal has scored only one goal in a game Price has started, so clear to say more goals are needed to help make the goaltender's job easier. Look for Claude Julien to back to Price on Saturday when the Canadiens host the Avalanche, though an official decision on that has yet to be announced.