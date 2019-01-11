Canadiens' Carey Price: No match for Blues
Price allowed four goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to St. Louis.
Since pitching a shutout in Vancouver back on Jan. 3, Price has lost three consecutive starts and allowed a total of eight goals in those three contests. Thursday's 4-1 defeat also marked the third straight time Montreal has scored only one goal in a game Price has started, so clear to say more goals are needed to help make the goaltender's job easier. Look for Claude Julien to back to Price on Saturday when the Canadiens host the Avalanche, though an official decision on that has yet to be announced.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Takes tough loss against Wild•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Felled by Preds•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: All systems go for Saturday's start•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Leaves practice early•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...