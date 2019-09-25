Canadiens' Carey Price: No practice, no game Wednesday

Price (hand) will not practice Wednesday nor play in that night's preseason game against the Maple Leafs, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was scratched from Monday's preseason game due to a bruised left hand. Head coach Claude Julien said the doctors advised shutting down Price for a couple of days and is hopeful to get him back in time for the Habs' preseason finale against Ottawa on Saturday.