Price gave up a goal on 20 shots in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Flyers in Game 3.

Price recorded a shutout in Game 2, but he was on the wrong end of the scoreline in Sunday's contest. The 33-year-old goalie has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his seven postseason appearances, two of which have been shutouts. He'll hope for better support from his teammates in Game 4 on Tuesday.