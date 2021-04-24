Price (concussion) traveled back to Montreal on Saturday and doesn't have a timeline to return, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

The final game of the road trip is Monday in Calgary, but Price isn't expected to skate at any point during the upcoming week as he works through the NHL's concussion protocol. In turn, he's considered out indefinitely for now. Jake Allen figures to take on a hefty workload in the meantime, while Cayden Primeau should serve as the backup.