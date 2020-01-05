Canadiens' Carey Price: No wins since Christmas
Price made 34 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins on Saturday night.
Price hasn't won since before Christmas -- he's 0-3-1 in his last four starts. And he's allowed 16 goals in those outings. Price's numbers this season have been very un-Priceless. Like a 3.00 GAA and .902 save percentage. The Habs have been hit with a load of injuries of late, so Price will need to quickly re-find his inner superstar to help offset the team's likely reduced offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.