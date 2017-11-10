Canadiens' Carey Price: Not ready to play
Price (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Sabres on Saturday following the emergency recall of Zach Fucale.
Price went through another on-ice training session prior to the team's game-day skate, which is certainly an encouraging sign. Once given the green light to return to the crease, the veteran will no doubt resume the No. 1 netminder role -- with Tuesday's clash with Columbus his next opportunity.
