Price (knee) will not be selected by Seattle in Wednesday night's expansion draft, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

There was speculation that Price would be selected by the Kraken primarily due to his immense marketability, but the veteran netminder's questionable health and massive $10.5 million annual salary evidently were enough to make the NHL's latest expansion franchise steer clear. Price is set to visit a specialist in New York this week regarding knee and hip injuries, so his outlook for the 2021-22 campaign should become clearer in the coming days.