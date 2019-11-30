Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Not starting against Philly

Keith Kinkaid will start against the Flyers on Saturday, contradicting a previous report stating Price would protect the home net, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price has dropped five straight outings and posted an .822 save percentage in the process, and he'll watch from the bench on the first half of back-to-back games. The veteran netminder will likely get the nod Sunday against the Bruins.

