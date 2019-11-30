Canadiens' Carey Price: Not starting against Philly
Keith Kinkaid will start against the Flyers on Saturday, contradicting a previous report stating Price would protect the home net, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Price has dropped five straight outings and posted an .822 save percentage in the process, and he'll watch from the bench on the first half of back-to-back games. The veteran netminder will likely get the nod Sunday against the Bruins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.