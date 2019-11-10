Canadiens' Carey Price: Notches eighth win

Price turned aside 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

The Habs staked him to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and Price was able to hold on as the Kings tried to mount a comeback. The veteran netminder is now 8-4-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage, numbers which are a slight step back from last year's performance.