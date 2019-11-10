Canadiens' Carey Price: Notches eighth win
Price turned aside 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
The Habs staked him to a 3-0 lead in the first period, and Price was able to hold on as the Kings tried to mount a comeback. The veteran netminder is now 8-4-2 with a 2.71 GAA and .914 save percentage, numbers which are a slight step back from last year's performance.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Crease duties versus Kings•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Stellar outing goes to waste•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Helps Habs beat Bruins•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Pegged for Original Six matchup•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets no help against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.