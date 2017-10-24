Canadiens' Carey Price: Occupying starter's net Tuesday
Price will guard the goal for Tuesday night's game against the visiting Panthers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Things have seemingly gone from bad to worse for Price, as the Habs' stalwart goaltender has allowed 14 goals in his last three starts and has still failed to record a win since Opening Night. The slumping keeper and his team will have to try and get it going against a talented Florida squad that currently ranks ninth in the league with 3.43 goals per game.
