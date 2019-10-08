Canadiens' Carey Price: Off Wednesday

Price will take a seat on the bench Wednesday when the Canadiens play the Sabres, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price will cede the crease to backup Keith Kinkaid on the first night of a back-to-back set and is the presumed starter for Thursday's home-opener against the Red Wings. The usual practice is for Price to sit out one game when Montreal plays consecutive days.

