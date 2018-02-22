Canadiens' Carey Price: Out indefinitely with concussion
Price is dealing with a concussion that is expected to sideline him indefinitely, according to Canadiens coach Claude Julien, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Habs recalled Charlie Lindgren under emergency conditions Wednesday, and that was the first sign that something could be troubling the all-world netminder. It's probably only a matter of time before Price gets designated for injured reserve, and we'd expect him to get all the time he needs to fully overcome his injury given that Montreal has a 0.1-percent chance of making the playoffs, according to sportsclubstats.com.
