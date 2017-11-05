Canadiens' Carey Price: Out Sunday
Price (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's contest against Chicago.
Price has been dealing with a lower body ailment and will now miss both games this weekend. There's no official timetable for his return, but he isn't expected to miss extended time with the injury. Montreal's next game will be against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.
