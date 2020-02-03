Canadiens' Carey Price: Out Tuesday with illness
Price (illness) will not travel to New Jersey for Tuesday's tilt with the Devils.
Montreal recalled Cayden Primeau from AHL Laval on an emergency basis, but the team has not yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup. Price started in back-to-back games right after the All-Star break, stopping a combined 52-of-55 shots, including a 29-save shutout of the Panthers on Feb. 1. Barring a setback, the 32-year-old should return during Montreal's three-game homestand, possibly as soon as Thursday against Anaheim.
