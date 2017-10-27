Canadiens' Carey Price: Outdueled in another loss
Price gave up four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's loss to Los Angeles.
Price was outplayed by Jonathan Quick, who made 40 saves for his second shutout of the season. The 30-year-old was excellent in his last outing against Florida, but he's going to want to forget about Thursday's game. Price is having a very rough start to the season, but don't make the mistake of giving up on him. It's only a matter of time before Montreal gets back on track and Price starts picking up more victories. His .887 save percentage is a letdown for fantasy goers who selected him early, but we all know he's better than this. Ride it out.
