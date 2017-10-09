Canadiens' Carey Price: Outdueled in loss to Rangers

Price stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Price was in need of a bounce-back showing after he was pulled Saturday against Washington when he surrendered four goals on 14 shots. He was great against the Rangers, but Henrik Lundqvist was just that much better, posting a 34-save shutout. The 30-year-old will likely see another massive workload this season after he started 62 games in 2016-17. Price may have been outdueled Sunday, but he's one of the best in the game and needs to be in your lineup whenever Montreal is in action.