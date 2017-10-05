Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease Thursday
Price will be between the pipes for Thursday's Opening Night matchup against the Sabres.
Price came back strong last season with a 37-20-5 record -- including three shutouts -- and a 2.23 GAA. With the knee injury firmly behind him, the netminder should continue to be a 60-plus game performer this year and a lear lock to reach the 30-win threshold. Buffalo is an up and coming team, but may struggle to find the back of the net against a seasoned vet like Price.
