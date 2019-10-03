Play

Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease versus Carolina

Price will be in goal for Thursday's Opening Night tilt against the Hurricanes, Stu Cowan fo The Montreal Gazette reports.

Price was one of eight netminders to top the 60-game mark last season, but may not have to do so in 2019-20 after the club signed Keith Kinkaid to serve as the No. 2. The 31-year-old Price is coming off the fifth 35-win season of his career and should be capable of reaching that threshold again.

