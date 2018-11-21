Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease versus Devils
Price will protect the net for Wednesday's road matchup with New Jersey.
Price will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with Washington on Monday in which he gave up five goals on 34 shots. The all-star netminder is undefeated in regulation in his previous four outings and will try to earn his 13th career victory over the Devils on Wednesday.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Unravels against visiting Capitals•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Monday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Second-straight strong outing•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Turns in 43-save performance•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gearing up for start against Flames•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...