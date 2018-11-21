Canadiens' Carey Price: Patrolling crease versus Devils

Price will protect the net for Wednesday's road matchup with New Jersey.

Price will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with Washington on Monday in which he gave up five goals on 34 shots. The all-star netminder is undefeated in regulation in his previous four outings and will try to earn his 13th career victory over the Devils on Wednesday.

