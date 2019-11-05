Canadiens' Carey Price: Pegged for Original Six matchup
Price will tend the home twine in Tuesday's matchup against the Bruins, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.
Price has been a stud lately with a .932 save percentage and 2.03 GAA over the last six games, but a few whiffs from the Habs' offense leaves him with a mediocre 4-2-0 record in that span. He'll have all he can handle in this matchup, as the Bruins ride a six-game win streak while averaging five goals per contest in that span.
