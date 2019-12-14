Canadiens' Carey Price: Pegged for Saturday's tilt
Price will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Red WIngs, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
The Canadiens sent Cayden Primeau back to minors, so it appears Price will remain in the blue paint for the foreseeable future. The veteran has been superb in December, registering a .942 save percentage 3-1-0 record, and he draws a favorable matchup against the Red Wings, who have scored 2.13 goals per game this year.
